Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,803 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 497.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

