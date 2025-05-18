Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,606 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.