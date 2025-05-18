Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,434 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Thermon Group by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 4,731.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

