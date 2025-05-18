Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 164,665 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,665 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,382 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Get Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.