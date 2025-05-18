Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,068 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after purchasing an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

