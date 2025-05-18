Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 26,549 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 426,250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 151.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

