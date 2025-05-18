Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,698 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,299,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steven Madden by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $72,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.