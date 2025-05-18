Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 38,510 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $63.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

