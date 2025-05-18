Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,994 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Gentex Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.