Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,668 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of PlayAGS worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 78,904 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PlayAGS Price Performance
AGS stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.52.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
