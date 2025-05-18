Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 743 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Vericel by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,906,229.06. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

