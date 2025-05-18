Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,728 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLOP opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $448.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Net Lease Office Properties ( NYSE:NLOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

