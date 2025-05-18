Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $229,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $395.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $426.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.34.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

