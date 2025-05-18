Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $257,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $181.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42.

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton acquired 78,625 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $247,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,941.60. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 64,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

