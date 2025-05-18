Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $273,000 Position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardent Health Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardent Health Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ARDT stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Ardent Health Partners ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARDT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

