Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $319,000 Position in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 32.64% of MicroAlgo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroAlgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroAlgo Stock Down 8.1%

MLGO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. MicroAlgo Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $509.60.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

