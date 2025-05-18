Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 20,438 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in monday.com were worth $27,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in monday.com by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in monday.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.55, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average is $265.15. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. monday.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

