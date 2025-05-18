Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of WFG opened at $74.94 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

