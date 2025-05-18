Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,262,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,295,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after buying an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after buying an additional 185,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

