Bank of America Corp DE Buys 17,091 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Methanex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

