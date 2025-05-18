Bank of America Corp DE Buys 187,306 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Arcosa worth $27,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

