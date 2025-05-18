Bank of America Corp DE Buys 70,218 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

