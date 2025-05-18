Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.88% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWX stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.