Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

