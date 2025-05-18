Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NML stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

