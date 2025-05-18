Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Alamos Gold worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.