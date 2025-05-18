Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.75 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $126.73 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.65 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

