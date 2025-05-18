Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.08 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Frontdoor worth $27,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 184,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

FTDR stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

