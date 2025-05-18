Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.34 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.24% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

ARKW opened at $119.93 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

