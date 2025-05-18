Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.75 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.38.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $325.02 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.07 and its 200 day moving average is $308.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

