Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.70 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $28,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,328.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 83,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.41. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

