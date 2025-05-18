Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nextracker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 259.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 187,598 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Piper Sandler set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,395. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,825. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NXT stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.