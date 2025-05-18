Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.06% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMOT opened at $34.35 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $37.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.30.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.