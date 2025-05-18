Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.22% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

