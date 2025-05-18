Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3%

RWR opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.