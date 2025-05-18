Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 284,149 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 252.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $26,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

