Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $457.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.