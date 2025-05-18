Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,178,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

