Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $27,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Steven Madden by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.