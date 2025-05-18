Bank of America Corp DE Sells 118,109 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Commercial Metals worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after buying an additional 893,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after buying an additional 495,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 446,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

