Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,428,899 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,428,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after buying an additional 1,334,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 1,032,070 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 770,586 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 585,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 437,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 841,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 408,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 826,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,162.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $138,910.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 722,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,433.44. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,352. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

