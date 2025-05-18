Bank of America Corp DE Sells 171,763 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

