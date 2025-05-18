Bank of America Corp DE Sells 26,115 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,754 shares in the company, valued at $674,730. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:WTS opened at $244.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $248.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

