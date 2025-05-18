Bank of America Corp DE Sells 57,911 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $81.17 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -579.74 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

