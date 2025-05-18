Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,752 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.16% of Huron Consulting Group worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,800. The trade was a 50.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $66,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,114.23. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

