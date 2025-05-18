Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,928 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,732,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $16,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

