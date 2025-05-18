Bank of America Corp DE Sells 718,497 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 718,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $26,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 821,427 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 183,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,874 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.44.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

