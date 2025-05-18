Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,117 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $235.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.78 and a 1 year high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.17 and its 200 day moving average is $229.80.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.