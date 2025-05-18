Bank of America Corp DE Sells 961 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $825.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

