Bank of America Corp DE Sells 99,747 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Nordson worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $142,670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $74,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 214,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,135,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after acquiring an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.35 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

